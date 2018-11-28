By Narmina Mammadova

The State Dance Ensemble continues to amaze public with Azerbaijan's richest dance and musical culture.

This time an amazing concert program reflecting the music and dance art of Azerbaijan will be presented in Baku at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 25 at 19.00, Trend Life reported.

The Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble will present the play “Menim Azerbaijanım” (“My Azerbaijan”) and the one-act ballet Koroghlu. Awesome choreography and acts, performances of dancers and colorful national costumes! The artistic director and director of the festive evening is the People’s Artist of Russia, famous artist and choreographer Dikalu Muzakayev.

The ticket prices range from 10 manats to 30 manats. The tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of the city, ASAN xidmet centers, online at www.iticket.az .

The State Dance Ensemble of Azerbaijan was founded in 1970. Throughout the years of its activities, the team demonstrates and promotes the unique choreographic traditions of Azerbaijani art, its unique folklore, the beauty and elegance of national dances.

The ensemble participates in the state events of Azerbaijan, successfully tours in Russia, the CIS countries, the U.S., Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Israel, India, Nepal, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil, Cuba and many other countries.

The collective traditionally represents national culture at Days of Culture of Azerbaijan in Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey, Austria, Germany, Egypt, Qatar, China, Japan, Tunisia and other countries.

In 1991,the State Dance Ensemble was awarded the title of the Honored Collective of Azerbaijan for the outstanding contribution to the development of national culture.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz