The third Intellectual Game Championship is underway in country's seventy regions.

The championship is organized by IRELI Public Union with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, Trend Life reported.

The event is dedicated to the memory of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

The main goal of the project, implemented within the state program "Azerbaijani youth in 2017-2021", is to develop the intellectual movement in the country, assist youth education and reveal talented young people for participation in international games.

Another regional rounds held in Aran and Gazakh-Ganja economic zones - in Mingachevir and Shamkir, with the participation of representatives of Agdash, Ujar, Yevlakh, Goychay, Zardab, Mingachevir and Shamkir, Agstafa, Dashkesan, Gadabay, Ganja, Goranboy, Goygol, Gazakh , Naftalan, Samukha, Tovuz, respectively, Trend Life reported.

First Deputy Head of the Mingachevir Executive Power Ilham Ismayilov, director of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Mingachevir Bakhtiyar Musayev, the head of Shamkir Department of Youth and Sports Emin Ismayilov, chairman of İrəli Youth Union Mirgasan Seyidov stressed the importance of the project in intellectual development of the youth.

The qualifying round in two stages are held in 11 country's regions.

About 1,500 young people took part in the intellectual games "Xəmsə" (Khamsa), "Nə? Harada? Nə zaman?" (What? Where? When?), "Axtar-tap" (Search and find), "Vətəni Tanı" (Know your country).

Yevlakh and Ganja teams took the first place in the "Vətəni Tanı" (Know your country) intellectual game.

The representatives of Mingachevir, Tovuz showed their best in "Axtar-tap" (Search and find) competition.

Young people from Ujar and Ganja won in "Xəmsə" (Khamsa) intellectual game.

The representatives of Mingachevir, Ganja took the first place in "Nə? Harada? Nə zaman?" (What? Where? When?) competition.

All the winners got a ticket to the final in Baku.

Earlier in the finals became representatives of Baku - Sabail, Khatai, Sabunchi and Khazar disctricts, as well as Shabran, Khachmaz, Guba, Agdam, Terter, Sumgayit, Absheron.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

