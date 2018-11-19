By Laman Ismayilova

A literary evening dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the eminent poet Mikayil Mushfig will be held at Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 21.

The event is co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Palace Mədəniyyət TV, Trend Life reported.

The price of tickets is 10-50 AZN ($ 5-29). Tickets can be purchased at all city ticket offices, shopping centers, Ganjlik Mall and 28 Mall, ASAN Service Centers and online via www.iticket.az website.

For more information, please contact: (012) 441-21-31, (050) 332-36-30.

Mikayil Mushfig is the author of many poems in praise of love and beauty.

He started his professional career as a school teacher. While being involved in teaching, he began writing poems. His first poem Bir Gün ("The Day") was published in the Ganj fahla newspaper in Baku in 1926. At about this time, he adopted the pen name Mushfig (Perso-Arabic for "tender-hearted").

Poems occupy a large place in the work of Mushfig. The most famous of his poems are "Gaya", "My Friend", "Among the Drilling", "Shepherd", "Uncle Jabi", etc.

In his poems, Mushfig glorified the work of industrial workers and peasants and lauded the construction of industrial enterprises in Baku and other cities.

His poetry reveals the inner world of people and socio-cultural issues.

When Stalin and Mir Jafar Baghirov decreed that traditional Azerbaijani musical instruments, including the tar, were to be banned, he wrote a poem in response titled "Sing Tar, Sing". The popularity of his poem convinced the authorities to rescind the tar ban.

However, Mikayil Mushfig was arrested and executed by Soviet authorities at the age of 30 during the Stalinist purges in the USSR. He was arrested in 1937, and executed in 1939 in the Bayil prison near Baku.

Despite his short life, he left a significant mark in Azerbaijani literature.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az.Trend.az, Day.aАz, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz