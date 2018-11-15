By Laman Ismayilova

La Traviata, the opera by Giuseppe Verdi, will be presented at Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on November 24.

One of the brightest young Russian conductors Denis Vlasenko has been invited to conduct the opera, Trend Life reported.

He performed with such famous soloists as Anna Netrebko, Yuri Bashmet, Vadim Repin, Denis Matsuyev, Alexander Rudin, Boris Berezovsky, Maria Guleghina, Sergey Krylov, Dmitry Korchak, Luca Debarg and other artists.

Denis Vlasenko cooperates with many Russian and foreign ensembles: Symphony Orchestra of Moscow and St. Petersburg Philharmonic, National Philharmonic Orchestra of Russia, the Brussels Philharmonic, the Tokyo Philharmonic, etc.

The leading soloist of the Moscow New Opera Theater, laureate of international vocalist competitions Maria Buynosova will perform the part of Violetta. People’s Artist of Ukraine, the leading soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine will play the role of Alfred.

The performance will also be attended by national artists of Azerbaijan Ali Askarov and Akram Poladov, honored artists of Azerbaijan Jahangir Gurbanov, Tural Agasiyev, Sabina Vahabzade and soloist Nina Makarova.

La Traviata is an opera in three acts by Giuseppe Verdi set to an Italian libretto by Francesco Maria Piave. It is based on La dame aux Camélias (1852), a play adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas.

It is one of the cornerstones of the operatic repertory. The score is littered with fantastic tunes that are now wildly famous, but beyond that it is the coherence of the whole piece that makes it a masterpiece. The taut plot and vivid characters paired with Verdi’s perfectly attuned music tend to result in few dry eyes by the end of Act III.

