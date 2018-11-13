By Laman Ismayilova

Boulevard Hotel Baku hosted the third Beauty Fashion Show "Seven Beauties" on November 7.

Charming wedding gowns from "Camellia Wedding", "Özəl Wedding" and "JV Wedding", works of stylists, makeup artists and hair stylists were presented at the fashion show, Trend Life reported.

Fascinating dress in the form of wedding cake aroused great interest among the guests .

During the event, fashion lovers enjoyed a colorful show with the participation of dance groups "Azəri atəşi" and "Harmony Dance", dancer Renka Black Angel, singers Khuraman Shushali, Farhad Khalif, Yashar Jalilov, Ayaz Babayev and others.

The host of the evening was Kenul Yusifgizi. The project is headed by Ismayil Gasimov, the author of the project idea and the screenwriter is Pervana Mammadova, music director is Dj China.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz