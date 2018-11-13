By Laman Ismayilova

A press conference was held ahead of the 9th START International Festival of Short Films.

Chairman of the START International Festival, honored art worker Ayaz Salayev, chairman of the jury of the national festival program, theater and film director Mirbala Salimli, senior advisor of the department cinema at the Ministry of Culture Almaz Sultanzade attended the press conference, Trend Life reported.

Addressing the event, the head of the START International Festival of Short Films, film producer Fehruz Shamiyev stressed that Iranian drama film "Three Faces" will be screened as part of the festival.

He noted that the director of the film "Three Faces" is an Iranian director, of Azerbaijani origin, Jafar Panahi, and sixty percent of the film is in Azerbaijani. The film will be shown at CinemaPlus in Ganjlik Mall on November 16.

Ayaz Salayev expressed gratitude to the festival organizers, stressing that its holding is important for the development of the cinema sphere in the country.

Almaz Sultanzade told that this year 490 films from 45 countries of the world were sent to participate in the festival.

"It is gratifying that 490 films are presented at the festival - this is the result that was achieved thanks to the hard and fruitful work of the festival's organizing committee," she said.

By the decision of the selection committee, 100 films from 30 countries are included in the main program of the festival. About 72 films (41 - feature films, 15 - documentaries, 11 - animation, 5 - experimental) are included in the international competition program and 28 films (17 feature films, 8 - documentary, 3 - animation) - in the national program.

"The format of the works presented at the festival is one of my favorites. It seems to me that short films are interesting and turn into a favorite film format among the audience," Mirbala Salimli told journalists.

The 9th START International Festival of Short Films will be held in Baku on November 14-17.

The slogan of the festival is "It is better to watch a hundred films than to hear about them a hundred times."

The project aims to review and discuss films, identify the best of them, familiarize local specialists with international practice and new trends in cinema. The festival "START" creates an opportunity to establish links between local directors and their foreign colleagues.

The international festival is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Cinema Center for Young Cinematographers, Azerbaijan Youth and the Producers Guild.

The first ever film contest "Cinemobil" will be held as part of the festival. Films taken on a mobile phone will take part in the contest. Only three films out of 15 are allowed to online voting.

Moreover, a pitching (presentation of a film project with a view to finding investors willing to finance this project) will be held as well. Only three film projects will be chosen among 10 works.

The Organizing Committee has also increased the number of nominations. Along with the nominations "Best Feature Film", "Best Documentary Film", "Best Animated Film", "Best Experimental Film", the winners will also be defined in such categories as "Best Director of a Feature Film", "Best Director of a Documentary Film", "Best Director of Animated Film", "Best Experimental Film Director".

Azerbaijani films will compete for the prize in the categories "Best Feature Film", "Best Documentary Film", "Best Animated Film", "Best Director", "Best Producer", "Best Screenplay", "Best Cameraman".

The works included in the international competition program of the festival will be evaluated by members of the international jury consisting of five people - Ayaz Salayev (Azerbaijan), Gulbara Tolomushova (Kyrgyzstan), Cambuzia Partovi (Iran), Tobias Büchner (Germany) and Zahra Badalbeyli (Azerbaijan).

In addition, a special program dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the Azerbaijani cinema, as well as master classes, discussions, etc. will also be held.

