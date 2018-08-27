By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s world-famous musician Isfar Sarabski continues his concert tour across South America.

As part of the tour, Isfar Sarabski has already performed with a concert in São Paulo (Brazil). In addition, the jazz pianist gave a lecture on "Azerbaijan Jazz and jazz mugham" Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

Shahriyar Imanov, internationally renowned tar player as well as drummer Alexander Singer and Maurizio Kongiu also joined South America tour.

During the concerts, the musicians will perform Azerbaijani and foreign jazz compositions including their own works.

The tour which began on August 22 and will last until September 1.

Isfar Rzayev, better known as Isfar Sarabski, is the great-grandson of opera singer Huseyngulu Sarabski. His musical talent manifested itself at an early age.

Musician began playing the piano at the age of seven. Sarabski studied classic piano for eleven years at the Bulbul Music School. After that, he continued his education at the Baku Music Academy.

He completed his studies at the Academy in 2011, graduating as a classical concert pianist. In the same year the pianist received a scholarship from the Berklee Music College, Boston, and the U.S.

After that, the musician formed the Isfar Sarabski Trio with Moscow-based musicians Alexander Mashin (drums) and Makar Novikov (bass). The trio has performed in many festivals and concert venues across North America and Europe.

Azerbaijan's young virtuoso has performed in the most prestigious concert halls, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Miles Davis Hall, the Vibrato Jazz Club, Jazz Club Ronnie Scott's, the Zinco Jazz Club, the Konzerthaus, Asphalt Jazz Club, Duc des Lombards Jazz Club, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Bird’s Eye Jazz Club and the Apollo Theater.

Today, musician continues to delight his fans around the world.

Shahriyar Imanov, who plays national instrument tar, gave his first competitive entry took place in 1999 in memory of Haji Mammadov and won the 1st place. His first solo concert took place in 2001. He also took the 1st place at the International Mugham Festival 2013.

Notably, tar is one of the most beautiful instruments in Azerbaijani culture and is played with a mediator. It is made from mulberry, walnut and pear trees, and the face of the instrument is made from cattle heart membrane. Its strings differ by thickness and composition.

The music and craftsmanship of Azerbaijani musical instrument, tar, was included in the UNESCO list during the seventh session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, in 2012.

