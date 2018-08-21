By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to enjoy the meeting with a founder of Nasalian brand Nasrin by Dadashova on August 23.

The event is organized as part of Create Yourself program.

After graduating from the Railway School, Nasrin Dadashova became a student of the Western University, Faculty of Regional Studies and from the second year decided to re-enter the higher educational institution. In 2012, she enrolled to the Azerbaijan State Art Academy and graduated with a degree in Graphic Design in 2016.

In 2014, Nasrin started to work as a graphic designer in BEAT Group, at the same time she founded her brand.

The event starts at 19:00. Admission to the meeting is free.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

YARAT comprises YARAT Art Centre, ARTIM Project Space, YARAT Studios, YAY Gallery and an extended educational and public programme.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz