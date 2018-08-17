By Laman Ismayilova

The International Forum of Maqom Art will be held in Shakhrisabz (Uzbekistan) for the first time from September 6 to 10.

Azerbaijani delegation headed by the honored artist of Azerbaijan, tar musician Sahib Pashazade will take part in the forum, Trend Life reported.

Famous musicologists and researchers of maqom art, popular performers and leading experts of Uzbekistan will attend the event.

International Forum of Maqom Art aims at strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between different peoples, expanding internationally creative cooperation, cultural and spiritual ties.

The event promotes maqom art, its careful preservation and development.

Various exhibitions, sale of national musical instruments and costumes, artisans' products, works of fine and applied art, book will be held at Oksaroy Square.

International Forum of Maqom Art will be held under the auspices of UNESCO.

The forum will be held every two years.

Notably, maqom is the system of melodic modes used in traditional Arabic music, which is mainly melodic. Both compositions and improvisations in traditional Arabic music are based on the maqam system. Maqomat can be realized with either vocal or instrumental music, and do not include a rhythmic component.

