The 10th Gabala International Music Festival is underway in country's majestic part Gabala.

The musical event brings together the world's finest singers, musicians and conductors.

The festival participants are delighted with the quality of the entertainment and the wonderful variety of live concerts.

A fan zone has opened at the territory of Qabaland Recreation Center, Trend Life reported. Here music lovers can get detailed information about the festival and its participants. A number of entertaining activities - songs and dances, prize quizzes, photosets and show of living statues and much more await guests of the festival.

Notably, Qabaland is located next to the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center, where the main program of the jubilee festival is presented.

Gabala International Music Festival is an annual festival of classical music held every summer since 2009.

The festival is attended by prominent musicians, soloists, conductors from Azerbaijan and foreign countries.

The world-famous conductors and musicians of Russia, Israel, the U.S., Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey take part in the festival.

The event also features talented musicians and participants of the "Support for Youth" project organized by People's Artist of the Azerbaijan Republic, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after M. Magomayev, Murad Adigozalzade, and supported by the national artist, art director of the festival, Farhad Badalbeyli.

The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and "Gilan Holding", will run until August 7.

