With its rich history, Azerbaijani literature is a treasury of national values for its people.

The first examples of Azerbaijani literature date to the late 1200s following the arrival of Oghuz Turks in Caucasus. They were written in Perso-Arabic script.

At the end of the 19th century popular literature such as newspapers began to be published in Azerbaijani language.

Azerbaijan is home to many genius writers who have excelled in all forms of literature.

Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi (1141-1209) enriched Oriental poetry and created great monuments of Renaissance literature.

His five poems, known collectively as the Khamsa (Quintet) are considered the treasury of Azerbaijani poetry. In his work, the poet revealed the living pages of history.

Over the past centuries, the works of the legendary poet have been perceived as an artistic phenomenon as his works reflect social and moral values of humanity of all time.

All poems and ghazals are full of deep philosophical content that call for freedom and justice.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi have been translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in such cities as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

Anyone with a creative bone in their body cannot fail to be inspired by the National Museum of Azerbaijan literature named after Nizami Ganjavi.

Outstanding architecture, stunning location make famous building soaked with creativity.

The museum attracts attention of everyone with its blue majolica on the facade where monuments of six outstanding representatives of Azerbaijani literature - Fizuli (sculptor F. Abdurahmanov), Vagif (sculptor J.Garyaghdi), Mirza Fatali Akhundov (sculptor P. Sabsay), Natavan (sculptor E. Tripolskaya), Jalil Mammadguluzade (sculptor N. Zakharov) and Jafar Jabbarli (sculptor Y. Klyatskin) - were erected.

This is the building of the National Museum of Azerbaijan literature named after Nizami Ganjavi, genius poet and thinker of Azerbaijan.

The building where the museum is located was built in 1850, as a one-storey caravanserai.

According to the project of Gasim bay Hajibababayov (1811-1874), the chief architect of Baku Gubernia, the second floor was added to the one-stored caravanserai by the order of the new owner of the building Azerbaijani millionaire Haji Hajagha Dadashov (1828-1905). The civil engineer Alexander Nikitin (1878-1952) prepared the project of the banquet room on the second floor and in 1915 the building was transformed into "Metropol" hotel.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan used the building as a work-place between 1918 and 1920.

In 1920-1930, Trade-Union Committee of Azerbaijan was located in the building.

Later, the memorial museum was changed to the Museum of Azerbaijani Literature.

In connection with 800th anniversary of genius Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi’s jubilee there was a decision № 4972 of PCU from November 1, 1939 on establishment of the Museum dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi’s life and creative activity.

The museum is located in the center of Baku, near the Fountain Square and next to the entrance to the Old City.

The main mission of the Museum is propaganda of literary heritage of Azerbaijan.

In 1943, the facade and interior of the building was decorated in national style and the monuments of prominent representatives of Azerbaijan literature were erected on the balcony.

The total area of the museum is 2,500 square meters. The museum collection includes more than 3,000 manuscripts, rare books, illustrations, portraits, sculptures, miniatures, documental photos, and other exhibits in 30 general and 10 auxiliary halls of the museum.

On May 14, 1945, the Museum of Azerbaijani Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi opened its doors for the first time to the guests.

Museum visitors can get acquainted with valuable audio-video materials – various films, fragments of performances, music pieces of well-known Azerbaijani composers and poetic examples performed by popular actors.

The museum has turned into one of the most important cultural attractions in Baku.

Some halls dedicated to 13th century scientist Nasiraddin Tusi’s life and creativity, Shams Tabrizi, Zulfugar Shirvani and Molla Gasim Shirvani, Shah Ismail Khatayi, Hasan bay Zardabi, Husein Javid attract great attention of the visitors.

In the monitor room of the Museum, the visitors can get wide information about literature, culture and traditions of the nation in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, German and Persian languages.

