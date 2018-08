By Laman Ismayilova

Pullman Baku hotel hosted Summer Entertainment fashion contest, organized by Star Kids Group on July 28.

Young models (46 girls and 42 boys) from 4 to 14 years and 19 fashion designers took part in the Kids Fashion Show, Trend Life reported.

The jury consisted of Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, designer Fakhriya Khalafova, head of "Yes" Fashion House Yegana Sadikhova, singer Ayaz Gasimov, winner of Best Model of Azerbaijan-2004 Ilgar Aliyev, stylist Tunzala Karimova, head of A-studio Aysel Ibragimova and Best Model of Azerbaijan-2016 Ugur Alizade.

Winners were identifying among girls and boys in different age categories.

4-6 years: Lyatafat Huseynli and designer Gulshan Huseynova; Samad Pashazadeh and designer Gulshan Huseynova.

7-9 years : Banu Hajizadeh and designer Arzu Aliyeva; Tamerlan Ismayilov, Maryam and Amin Huseynguliyev.

10-14 years: Ilaha Agamirzoyeva and designer Mehriban Hasanova; Elvin Abdullayev and Sevinj Rzayeva.

The winners in the special nominations were: Princess - Sevgi Mammadli, Prince - Beylar Mamedov, Miss Smile - Fatima Huseyn, Mr. Smile - Alesker Ismayilov, Miss Audience Sympathy - Aylin Bayramli, Mr. Audience Sympathy - Gurban Murtuzov, Miss Sharm - Solmaz Tagizade, Mr. Sharm - Sultan Humbatzade, Miss Actress - Sura Nuriyeva, Mr. Actor - Nabi Seyidov, Miss Fashion - Mehri Mammadova, Mr. Fashion - Ibad Asadli.

The winners were awarded with diplomas and valuable prizes. The project is headed by Aygun Aliyeva.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az , Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

