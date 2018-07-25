By Arzu Abdullayeva

This time “From regions to regions”, a festival aiming to promote the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, was held in the country’s Naftalan city.

The festival, demonstrating the cultural potential of the regions and strengthening interregional exchange, was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Regular events within the framework of the festival were held in the city of Naftalan, which is located on the bank of Naftalan river, 360 km from Baku.

At the festival, tents were established, where samples of folk art, reflecting the cultural heritage of cities and regions, art works, souvenirs, were presented.

The festival will cover 15 cities and regions of the country. Within the festival exhibitions of handicrafts, concerts of folklore groups from different cities and regions of the republic will be organized.

Holding festival in summer gives an opportunity for foreign guests, as well as local residents, to visually familiarize themselves with the cultural life of the regions.

Preliminary event, within the framework of the festival was hold on June 25, Masalli. The other events within project were held at Lankaran, Salyan, Sabirabad, Horadiz, Guzanli, Goychay, Mingachevir and Goygol.

Naftalan, history of which is dated back to 1873, is located in the foothills of the north-eastern slope of the Lesser Caucasus. Summers are hot (the average temperature in July is 26 °C), and winters are mild (the average temperature in January is 2 °C) in the town.

The city is famous for medical oil extraction. The miraculous properties of this oil are famous throughout the world. Sanatorium hotels are situated on the territory of the city. In order to undergo treatment with oil in sanatoria, a full medical examination is conducted, and the doctor prescribes appropriate treatment.

As of 1926, a specialized resort, "Naftalan" has started operating in the city.

The world’s only museum of crutches is also located in the city. The exhibits in the museum are crutches left by tourists who came to Naftalan for treatment. The crutches, no longer needed after a successful treatment, replenish the museum showcases, not only pleasing the eye with variety of designs and sizes, but also giving hope to those who came to the resort for treatment.

In 1967 the settlement received the status of a city.

