By Laman Ismayilova

A plein air painting workshop of Azerbaijani artists "The Netherlands through Azerbaijani Eyes" was held in Art Tower Gallery on July 22.

The event was organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan with the assistance of the Office of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve Icherisheher, and Ministry of Culture and NGO Youth Network.

The project aims at strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands through joint activities in the field of art.

A group of Azerbaijani painters gave their personal interpretation of what the Netherlands is all about. The plein air brought together both young and experienced painters.

Addressing the event, the head of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan artist Dadash Mammadov and the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Onno Kravers stressed that art always brings peoples closer together, helps better learn traditions, establish bridges of culture between countries.

Eldar Babazade, Namig Ismayilzade, Kamilla Muradova, Ilaha Garibova, Leyla Orujova, Sayali Mammadova, Fatim Agayev, Gunel Ravilova, Gunduz Khunlar, Kamilla Musayeva, Teymur Garibov, Ayten Abdullayeva tried to covney all this in their works.

Babek Abdullayev even created a portrait of the ambassador, which aroused his admiration. Everyone could observe the work of the artists - the artists created their works both in the gallery and on the open air in the Art Tower.

Also, brochures, catalogs and other printed products, telling about the traditions, culture, national cuisine, sights of the Netherlands were also presented to the visitors of the Art Tower. The artists were awarded with certificates and souvenirs.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

