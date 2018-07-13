By Laman Ismayilova

The summer festival Baku Soul of Art and Dance is underway on Baku Boulevard.

The event is co-organized by the Office of the Seaside National Park, the Youth Union and Azerbaijan Dance Association, Trend Life reported.

Every weekend until the closing of the summer season, free dance classes, performance of local and foreign artists await Baku residents and city's guests.

"Our goal is to promote healthy lifestyles among young people, the cultural heritage of our country. The festival aims to provide broad information about the art of foreign, national and ethnic dance and develop tourism. Our project provides an opportunity to demonstrate their talents and have fun. " - said Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Youth Union Aziz Azizov.

Fine leisure for residents and guests of Baku is organized from 19:00 to 21:00, on the open ground behind the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater.

