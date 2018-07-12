By Laman Ismayilova

Russian boy band MBAND will once again perform in Baku. Nikita Kiosset, Artem Pindyura, Anatoly Tsoi invite their fans to the International Music Festival "Zhara-2018".

A video with band members was posted on festival's Instagram page.

MBAND took time off from their busy schedule.

“Only the hottest and most cheerful days. Believe me, you will never forget this!” the artists said about the forthcoming festival.

‘Zhara’ is an international music festival, which takes place every summer in Baku, on the coast of the Caspian Sea. The four day festival features concerts, parties and film premiers.

The long-awaited summer event will take place in the Sea Breeze recreation center on July 26-29. The festival is held for the third time.

EMIN, Grigory Leps, LOBODA, Leningrad, A'Studio, Artik & Asti, Alekseev, Burito, Valery Meladze, Egor Creed and others singers will perform on the same stage.

Overall, more than 500 guests, including musicians, dancers and members of delegations arrived last summer in Baku for the music festival.

Zhara is a joint project of Azerbaijani singer Emin Agalarov, honored artist of the Russian Federation Grigory Leps and founder of the Russian radio award "Golden gramophone", Sergey Kozhevnikov.

MBAND is a Russian boy band, founded by producer and composer Konstantin Meladze.

The group was established on November 22, 2014 after the grand final of the singing competition "I Want to Meladze". The band's first single, "She will be back", has become one of the most played songs in Russia in 2015.

The MBAND additionally won awards such as Golden Gramophone Award, Song of the Year, "RU.TV Award", and "Real Music Box Prize". In 2015, the group won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Russian Act. They were also presented with "Russian musical breakthrough of the year" of the American Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz