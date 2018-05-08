By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani adults and kids dance couples, as well as solo dancers, took part at the Georgian National Council of Dance & Sport Dance held in Tbilisi.

Valeriy Krasavin and Sabina Eybatova performed at the competition with the European program, and won the IDSU EUROPEAN CUP. In the Latin American program, dance couples - Nazim Seidkhanov and Kamilla Hasanli, Ragim Melikov and Sabina Eybatov, as well as Rauf Hajiyev and Stefania Ismayilova delighted the audience with their performance.

By the way, Rauf Hajiyev and Stefania Ismayilova went to the finals of the championship in Latin American dances.

Azerbaijan was also represented by four judges: the multiple champion of the republic in sports dances (Latin American program), the master of sports - Ilham Osmanov, the multiple champion of Azerbaijan in sports dances (European program), the master of sports - Ruslan Tolmachev, the champion of Azerbaijan in sports dances (biathlon, Latin American and European programs), the master of sports is Elizaveta Novikova, the champion of the country in sports dances (the European program), the master of sports dance is Timur Gadirov.

In an interview with Day.Az, Ilham Osmanov said that he considers the competition for Azerbaijani dancers to be very successful. He stressed that all these dance couples performed for the first time at the international competition.

“These dance couples performed for the first time, and now we want to travel more often, participate in competitions, improve the qualifications of our dancers and judges. The beginning is very successful and we are proud of it,” Osmanov noted.

