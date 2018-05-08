By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Portraits. The world of Tahir Salahov's carpets " dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev has opened in Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

The event was attended by the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev, public, art and cultural figures, representatives of creative intelligentsia, etc.

The carpets woven on the basis of paintings by People's Artist Tahir Salahov were presented at the exhibition, Trend Life reported.

The technical project was headed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tariyer Bashirov.

Addressing the event, director of the museum, the chairman of the ICOM National Committee, doctor of philosophy in art criticism Shirin Melikova stressed that the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, the revival of its statehood, the continuity of the first Democratic Republic in the East, the development of all spheres, including culture, is connected with the name of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. Creation of the world's first carpet museum in Azerbaijan, a country where carpet weaving traditions are the strongest and rich, is also associated with the name of Heydar Aliyev.

It was stressed that the works of the outstanding Azerbaijani artist, People's Artist of the USSR, Vice President of the Russian Academy of Arts, Chevalier of the highest state awards of Azerbaijan and Russia Tahir Salahov - the cult figure of such iconic art direction in the Soviet era as a "severe style" are presented in famous museums and art galleries of the world.

The museum's permanent exhibition also include the famous works of the great artist.

"These magnificent portraits are new works transferred to the language of the carpet. Tahir Salahov has been experimenting in this field for several years. He was and remains a creative person who tirelessly opens up new horizons, and the rug in his work takes an increasingly important place," said Shirin Melikova.

Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev highly appreciated the work of Tahir Salahov and stressed that the works of the famous artist are shown in all the famous museums and galleries of the world, and also stressed that his new works are of great interest. He added that the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev always highly appreciated the culture, traditions and activities of the people of art - they are still surrounded by the support and concern of the state.

Further, museum's main artist, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Tariyer Bashirov spoke about the carpets he created, inspired by the works of Tahir Salahov.

He stressed that they include a portrait of Heydar Aliyev, which is kept in the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, portraits of Maksud Ibrahimbayov and the legendary national hero Koroghlu.

Them, Tahir Salahov told about the history of these works and the unique qualities of the carpets presented at the exhibition, and shared his memories of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. The People's Artist thanked the Ministry and the museum for organizing the event.

Then the participants got acquainted with the exposition.

The exhibition will last until May 15.

The author of portraits, landscapes, still lifes, large multi-figured canvases, Salahov masterfully possesses a line and color, has a laconic and deeply individual manner of self-expression. The strength and generality of the images give his paintings a monumental character, consonant with fresco painting.

The creative range of it is extremely wide. He works in the field of painting, graphics, scenography. The artist's judgments about the human personality, about the world around him are transferred into the art.

Tahir Salahov studied at the Azimzade Art College in Baku in 1945–1950 and the Surikov Moscow Art Institute in 1951–1957.

The great artist won an early recognition as his diploma work, "The Shift is Over", was exhibited in 1957 at the Moscow All-Union Art Exhibition and received public and critical acclaim.

Salahov chose a palette of contrasting red, black, light- and dark-grey tones and gave colored plains a decorative function.

He also produced expressive drawings and stage designs.

Today Salahov lives in Moscow, where he is a professor and has a studio at the Moscow Art Institute.

