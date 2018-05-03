By Sara Israfilbayova

Baku is hosting the 2nd IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival, timed to the 70th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the European Union (EU) representation in Azerbaijan.

Kestutis Jankauskas, head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, addressing the opening ceremony said that this Festival has already become traditional in Baku, and it is a key that unites the cultures of many states.

He went on to say that this time the number of participants of the event increased, as well as the number of films presented to the audience.

“This year, the Festival presents 38 films. Holding the Festival in Baku for the 2nd time is not accidental, because Azerbaijan has always been and remains an example of tolerance for other countries,” Jankauskas stressed.

He underlined that the 2nd IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, as well as to the values ​​that unite European states.

“In the framework of the Festival concerts will be held. The synthesis of European music with Azerbaijani mugham will also be presented here,” the head of delegation underlined.

Musa Akhundov, Park Cinema marketing director, said that the films will be screened at Park Cinema Flame Towers in Baku. Entrance to the films screenings is free.

Addressing the conference, “YARAT” Contemporary Art Space Educational Programs Coordinator Ulviyya Akhundova, ambassador of the embassy of Latvia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Yuris Maklakovs, chargee d`affaires of Peru in Azerbaijan Luis Chang Boldrini spoke of the importance of the Festival.

The Festival will be held with the participation of the embassies of the EU member states accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as the Embassies of Switzerland, Norway, Brazil, Costa Rica, Israel, Peru, Moldova, Mexico, USA, Argentina in Azerbaijan.

The capital will host the 2nd IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival till May 17.

The 1st IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival was held in Baku last October.

A number of well-known film directors, musicians and other artists and performers took part at the festival.

Some 20 European documentary films on the theme of tolerance and diversity were presented as part of the festival.

---

Sara Israfilbayova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Sara_999Is

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz