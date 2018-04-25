By Kamila Aliyeva

The 28th International Holland Music Sessions will be held in European countries on April 15-25.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the festival by presidential scholarship holder, laureate of international competitions, world-famous pianist Togrul Huseynli.

He is a graduate of the piano department of the Cologne Conservatory, doctoral student at the Mozarteum Conservatory in Salzburg and assistant professor at the Cologne Conservatory. His name is included in the Golden Book of Young Talents of Azerbaijan.

The festival, one of the oldest in Holland, will feature performers on three musical instruments - piano, violin and cello.

Within the framework of the festival, Huseynli has already performed three concerts in Holland, which took place in Texel, Egmond and Amsterdam. The pianist became the first Azerbaijani to perform on the stage of the Amsterdam Philharmonic.

The musician will perform with a concert in the Bratislava State Philharmonic in Slovakia on April 24. At the concert, Huseynli, as in previous programs, will perform the works of Robert Schumann, Johann Sebastian Bach, and others.

When he was ten, Huseynli was awarded the first prize of the 4th city competition named after Nazim Aliverdibekov, and the diplomas of the pianists festival named after K. Safaraliyeva, as well as the international festival in Tbilisi (Georgia).

Togrul attended master classes of such famous musicians as President of the U.S. Pianists Association Joel Harrison, Polish pianist Stanislav Day, professor of the Cologne Conservatory Vasily Lobanov and others.

The pianist is awarded a number of international awards - the second place at the International Competition of Musicians XXIX Concurso Internacional de Piano “Cidade de Ferrol” (Spain), laureate of the first degree of competition among students of higher schools in Aachen, laureate of the competition among students of the Higher Schools in Cologne (Germany), the first prize and the award of the international competition Steinway (Belgium), special diploma of the music community Yehudi Menuhin Live Music Now Köln, second place at the VII International Piano Competition in Granada (Spain).

The musician gave concerts at the Klavier-Festival Ruhr 2016 international festival held in Germany, the 28th International Holland Music Sessions.

