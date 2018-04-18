By Laman Ismayilova

The jury members for the third Booktrailer Festival in Azerbaijan have been named.

The producer Ruslan Sabirli told Trend Life that the jury includes well-known cultural figures, the author and project manager, as well as a film actor.

“On April 8, the third Booktrailer Festival competed the admission process and the jury members began to evaluate the works. For an objective evaluation, the voting process will be held separately, i.e. the jury members will not know the results of each other. In conclusion, the Organizing Committee will sum up the scores of each member jury and identified the best work,” he added.

The jury also includes the President of the PEN Club, the Secretary of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, the People's Writer Chingiz Abdullaev, film director, screenwriter, the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ogtay Mirgasimov, scriptwriter, the director of propaganda and film registration of the Cinematography Department at Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Yusif Sheikhov, Honored actress Mehriban Zeki, TV presenter, producer, and Honored Artist Murad Dadashov.

The festival, which take place under the slogan "Promote a book, get promoted with a book!" is timed to the World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day, held annually on April 23.

The festival was successfully held in 2016 for the first time in the country.

The project aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography and promoting bookrailers as a part of art and business.

The third Booktrailer Festival will be supported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, International Mugham Center, Azercell and Libraff companies.

The first place will get a prize in the amount of 1,000 manats ($588), while the winners of the second and third places 800 manats ($470) and 500 manats ($294), respectively.

