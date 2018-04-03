By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan History Museum constantly enriches its collection.

The Afghan carpet, which is an example of the eastern cultural heritage, was presented to National Museum of the History of Azerbaijan by Rauf Zarbaylov, who lives in Israel.

The carpet belongs to the 20th century. It was transferred to the Ethnography Foundation of the museum.

A sample of material culture has a historical significance from the point of view of enriching the Eastern collection.

National Museum of History of Azerbaijan, located in the former mansion of Azerbaijani oil magnate and philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev is the largest museum in Azerbaijan.

The museum, founded in 1976, got a second wind after restoration in 2008-2009.

The museum’s exhibits include the artifacts discovered in Gobustan, Azikh cave, Kamiltepe, Geytepe as well as Karabakh and Soyugbulag mounds.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

The collections allow visitors and researchers to investigate the history of the country and the daily life and culture of the nation from ancient times to the present.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz