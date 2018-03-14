By Laman Ismayilova

Holiday Inn Hotel hosted Kids Best Model of Azerbaijan 2018 on March 11.

Kids Best Model of Azerbaijan is a competition of young models, organized by Star Kids Group. The project aims to find talented kids who want to be a model.

The contest brought together 48 boys and 40 girls aged between 4-14, Trend Life reported.

The show was hosted by Shakhriyar Abilov.

The jury included Honored Art Worker , fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova, singer Jeyhun Bakinskiy and Yashar Yusub, TV presenter Letafet Alakparova, director of the Academy of Ethics Gunel Ibrahimova, head of "Vəfa Tekstil" Vafa Muradzadeh, Chairman of the charitable society "Sevgi birliyi", Deputy Chairman of Disabled People Society in Nasimi district Gamar Aliyarova, head of Shine Fashion House Shalala Magsudova, head of A-STUDİO Aysel Ibrahimova.

The project belongs to the head of Star Kids Group Aygun Aliyeva.

The winners in different age categories among the young models were: Amira Safarova and Raul Gazizade (4-6 years old), Narmin Kochan and Sultan-Ali Amirov (6-9), Lyaman Abbasova and Shamil Osmanli (10-14).

Young models also competed in various nominations for the title of the best.

Aziza Allahverdiyeva was named the Princess, while Muhammad Abdiyev was named the Prince at the fashion show. Gulnar Mammadova won in the nomination Miss Charm, Nabi Seyidov was named Mr. Handsome and Mister Charm, Elay Bagirli- Miss Smile, and Khatam Nabiyev- Mister Smile.

Fatima Hussein and Sultan Humbatzade won Audience Prize, Fidan Bayramova was named Miss Charm, Aisha Isazade- Miss Fashion, Ibrahim Israfilov- Mister Fashion, Ayan Rustamzade- Miss Sport, and Muhammad Gasimzade-Mister Sport.

Maryam Hasanli and Nihad Pashayev were named the best photo models, while Aylin Ibrahimova and Kanan Agababa became the best actors at the fashion shown.

