By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Israeli saxophonist J.Seven (Jay Seven) gave concert in Baku.

Fascinating concert surprised music lovers, especially women at the International Women's Day,Trend Life reported.

The gala evening passed in an atmosphere of love and romance that was felt everywhere. Even the name of concert program spoke for itself: "This is not jazz, it's the music of love!".

"At my concerts everything is possible. It's mandatory to go out and dance on stage, especially for women, and I can also invite you to dance," said musician.

Of course, J.Seven did not forget to congratulate the beautiful ladies with the International Women's Day and wished them happiness and love.

And then the music sounded, which is better than any words. Works from the repertoire of Stevie Wonder, Fausto Papetti, Joe Dassin, James Harmer, Ennio Morricone, and Gheorghe Zamfir have not left any woman's heart indifferent.

To perform the song "I met a girl " from the repertoire of Rashid Behbudov, J.Seven invited to the scene the girls from the audience who together with him danced the twist.

"Many famous performers come from Azerbaijan - Muslim Magomayev is beloved by the whole world . For my concert in Baku, I chose a composition from his repertoire "If there is love in the world," said J.Seven

At the evening, the audience was pleased not only by J.Seven, but also by a very young performer, the8-year-old Sabir Aliyev, who also performed a song from the repertoire of Azerbaijani baritone "Blue Eternity".

Many well-known figures of culture and art came to enjoy the concert, including the directed of Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater Alexander Sharovski and his wife,Honored Artist Natalya Sharovskaya, whom the Israeli musician also invited to the stage.

Alexander Sharovski, in turn, congratulated all women on the holiday and read Sergey Esenin's poem "I asked the money changers today ..."

The evening passed in one breath. The concert will long be remembered as a great feast.

J.Seven is a professional with two musical educations. He has gained wide popularity all over the world and rightly stands among performers whose concerts provoke genuine interest of all music lovers.

J.Seven is a multi-instrumentalist, besides owning a saxophone, which is his "priority" instrument, he also plays Spanish guitar, recorder and drums. He is distinguished by its artistry and originality. Despite the fact that he has one of the most complicated musical instruments in his hands, musician moves, goes out into the hall, dances and even jumps in time playing the saxophone and communicates with the audience.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

