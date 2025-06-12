Azernews.Az

Azerenergy signs multimillion-dollar contract for electricity infrastructure upgrade in Nakhchivan

12 June 2025 14:37 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
As part of Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure and enhance power reliability across its regions, “Azerenergy” Open Joint Stock Company has signed a major contract to upgrade critical electricity lines in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

