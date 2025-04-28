Labor market reforms lead to significant growth in employment contracts and social support
Between 2018 and 2025, measures taken to improve Azerbaijan's labor market resulted in a 42.4% increase in the number of labor contracts, with 556,000 new contracts signed. Notably, 90% of this growth occurred in the private sector. Azernews reports, this was announced by Anar Aliyev, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, during the "Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on the Workplace" conference, held in celebration of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement.
