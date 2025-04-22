Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 22 2025

ADB to help Asian nations strengthen river ecosystem resilience

22 April 2025 11:41 (UTC+04:00)
ADB to help Asian nations strengthen river ecosystem resilience
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will support its developing member countries, including Azerbaijan, in building resilience in their river basins.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more