Azernews.Az

Friday April 18 2025

Azerbaijan's bank deposit portfolios and bank liabilities for March revealed

18 April 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's bank deposit portfolios and bank liabilities for March revealed
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The volume of deposit portfolios for banks operating in Azerbaijan as of the end of March has been announced, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) had the largest deposit portfolio, totaling...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more