Azernews.Az

Friday April 18 2025

SOFAZ assets reach nearly $63 billion as revenues from oil and gas continue to grow

18 April 2025 15:36 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ assets reach nearly $63 billion as revenues from oil and gas continue to grow
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) for the Q1 of 2025 have been disclosed. In the first quarter of 2025, SOFAZ’s budget revenues amounted to...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more