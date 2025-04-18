SOFAZ assets reach nearly $63 billion as revenues from oil and gas continue to grow
The assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) for the Q1 of 2025 have been disclosed. In the first quarter of 2025, SOFAZ’s budget revenues amounted to...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!