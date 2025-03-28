Azernews.Az

Friday March 28 2025

Azerbaijan sees rise in remittances from Austria as outflows drop

28 March 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees rise in remittances from Austria as outflows drop

The proportion of Austria's contribution to the aggregate remittance inflow within the specified timeframe was quantified at 1.1 percent.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more