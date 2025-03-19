Imports of ships, boats & floating structures show decline in past two months

19 March 2025 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

In January-February of this year, Azerbaijan imported ships, boats, and floating structures worth 335 thousand USD, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. Recall that in the first two months of last year, ships, boats, and floating structures worth 381 thousand USD were imported to the country.

