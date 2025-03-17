Hacıqabul industrial park welcomes new resident for construction & auto industry
"Bərəkət-İ" LLC has been granted resident status in Hacıqabul Industrial Park, which operates under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency, a body under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.
As part of its investment initiative, the company will establish a production facility for insulation materials used in construction and the automotive industry. The facility will incorporate advanced South Korean technologies to manufacture 4.1 million square meters of insulation products annually.
The project, with an investment value exceeding 3.5 million AZN, is expected to create 13 new jobs. Production is scheduled to commence in 2026, with plans to supply the domestic market as well as explore export opportunities.
This initiative is part of Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to boost industrial development, attract foreign technology, and enhance local manufacturing capacity.
