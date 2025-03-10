Azerbaijan's trade with European union sees major boost
In January 2025, Azerbaijan's exports to European Union (EU) countries reached $2.4 billion, marking an increase of $1.68 billion (3.3 times) compared to the same period in 2024. This significant rise demonstrates Azerbaijan's growing economic engagement with the EU, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. he Committee noted the value of imports from the EU during the same period amounted to...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!