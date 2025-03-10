Azernews.Az

Monday March 10 2025

Azerbaijan's trade with European union sees major boost

10 March 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In January 2025, Azerbaijan's exports to European Union (EU) countries reached $2.4 billion, marking an increase of $1.68 billion (3.3 times) compared to the same period in 2024. This significant rise demonstrates Azerbaijan's growing economic engagement with the EU, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. he Committee noted the value of imports from the EU during the same period amounted to...

