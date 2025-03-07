Nakhchivan’s electricity trade with Iran shows positive growth in January

7 March 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In the first month of this year, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic exported 2890 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports, citing the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!