Nakhchivan’s electricity trade with Iran shows positive growth in January

7 March 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In the first month of this year, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic exported 2890 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports, citing the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

