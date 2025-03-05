Azernews.Az

Thursday March 6 2025

Azerbaijan's banking sector foreign liabilities rise in Early 2024

5 March 2025 16:06 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's banking sector foreign liabilities rise in Early 2024
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The rise in foreign liabilities largely stems from an increase in current accounts held by non-resident legal entities. This development is significant, as it shows that Azerbaijan continues to attract foreign investments and business partnerships, helping to strengthen its financial infrastructure. It is also a clear indication that the banking sector is functioning as a crucial link between Azerbaijan and the global economy, fostering an environment where international business and trade can thrive.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more