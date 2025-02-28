Azerbaijan-Slovenia trade turnover sees significant growth in January

28 February 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Trade relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia experienced notable growth at the start of the year, with an increase in both exports and imports, Azernews reports. Azerbaijan’s exports to Slovenia registered a sharp increase, while imports from Slovenia also saw substantial growth. Despite this positive trend, Slovenia’s share in Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover remains relatively modest.

