Azerbaijan, Ethiopia sign MoU to enhance investment cooperation

17 February 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) and the Ethiopian Investment Holding (EIH) in Addis Ababa to foster strategic cooperation, Azernews reports. The document was signed by EIH Director General Dr. Brooke Teye and AIH Director General Ruslan Alikhanov, aiming to establish a framework for collaboration in key areas such as knowledge sharing, technology exchange, and joint investment initiatives.

