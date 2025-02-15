“Women’s Support Line” announces its 2024 report

15 February 2025 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

The service, established and operating at the initiative of Azercell, has supported more than 1,500 women

“Women’s Support Line” (WSL) has announced the results of its activities for 2024. A total of 1,623 applications were received by the service during the year. WSL promptly responded to the applications of women in difficult life situations and provided initial psychological assistance, organized individual meetings with women if necessary or directed the request to the relevant institutions.

The main goal of WSL is to provide psychological, legal, social and emotional support to women in need of assistance, and assist in their rehabilitation and integration into society. The confidentiality of the information of women applying to the service is fully protected. The request can be transferred to state agencies, local structures and social service institutions only with the consent of the women. The service closely cooperates with community-based legal clinics, rehabilitation centers, shelters, and non-governmental organizations providing legal advice. The “Women's Support Line” also provides both short-term and long-term support to women who are victims of violence and their children.

According to the classification of the applications received in the reporting year, the majority of calls were related to the protection of rights (495), difficulties related to the divorce process (472) and cases of domestic violence (304). The rest of the calls covered the topics of socio-material well-being (267), provision of shelter (43), and ensuring the right to healthcare (42).

It should be noted that the “Women's Support Line” was established in 2022 at the initiative of Azercell. The service operates with the support of the leading mobile operator, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues and the “Promising Future” Social Initiatives Public Union. In order to increase the accessibility of the service, the professional staff of the “Women's Support Line” provides services through the 24-hour short number 116111, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.

