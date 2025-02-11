Road construction progresses rapidly across Azerbaijan

11 February 2025 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In line with the Presidential Decree on constructing a new bridge on Mahammad Asadov Street, which connects Sumgayit city with Saray settlement in the Absheron region, the Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Agency has swiftly continued the construction work, Azernews reports.

The new bridge will consist of three spans, stretching 104 meters in length and 21.6 meters in width. It will have four traffic lanes, with two-meter-wide pedestrian sidewalks on both sides.

So far, the construction of the outer (A1) and two middle supports (P1, P2) from the Saray settlement side has been completed, including piles, foundations, columns, and crossbars. Additionally, the beams for the first span of the bridge (16 pieces, each 33 meters long) have been fully installed, and reinforcement frames have been added. Work is currently underway to install beams on the middle span, while reinforcement and concreting are being carried out on the outer support (P2) from the Sumgayit side.

The bridge will rest on four supports, with a total of 12 columns, each 1.5 meters in diameter. The structure will be supported by 80 piles, each 14 meters long and 1 meter in diameter.

Recognizing the importance of this bridge, the agency has mobilized sufficient manpower and equipment to ensure the timely completion of construction.

It is important to note that the original bridge, built in the 1970s, was inspected by experts from relevant agencies. The inspections revealed significant structural defects that reduced the bridge's load-bearing capacity, leading to its classification as an emergency structure. As a result, the decision was made to dismantle the old bridge and replace it with the new one.