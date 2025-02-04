SMBDA empowers entrepreneurs with comprehensive training

4 February 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In 2024, the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMBDA) organized 1,047 training sessions to enhance the business knowledge and skills of SMEs and promote entrepreneurship, Azernews reports, citing the Agency.

The trainings covered various topics, including sales, marketing, accounting, staff management, branding, innovation in business, business planning, project management, and the green economy, tailored to the needs of SMEs.

Additionally, 41 entrepreneurs and managers participated in advanced courses in Germany through the “Business Cooperation with Germany” Program to gain international experience.

SMBDA also provided free access to online training videos, benefiting 618 entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners via its video training platform.

The agency offered consulting services to 2,473 individuals, guiding them on sales, marketing, business planning, accounting, and legal matters. Furthermore, SMBDA supported the creation of 1,137 business plans in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

In total, over 13,000 SMEs, startups, and aspiring entrepreneurs received support and services from SMBDA in 2024 to strengthen their business capabilities.