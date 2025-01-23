Tomato ranks once again among top non-resource export items

23 January 2025 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, tomatoes once again ranked as the top exported fruit and vegetable from Azerbaijan. Notably, fruits and vegetables hold the lion’s share of Azerbaijan’s non-resource exports. Last year, the country exported fruits and vegetables worth $708 million, accounting for 21% of total non-resource exports in 2024.

