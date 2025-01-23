Tomato ranks once again among top non-resource export items
In 2024, tomatoes once again ranked as the top exported fruit and vegetable from Azerbaijan. Notably, fruits and vegetables hold the lion’s share of Azerbaijan’s non-resource exports. Last year, the country exported fruits and vegetables worth $708 million, accounting for 21% of total non-resource exports in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!