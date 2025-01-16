Committee Chairman highlights customs coordination for enhanced trade & regional integration

16 January 2025 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

For the effective organization of global trade flows in today’s world, it is crucial to strengthen the coordination of customs services, implement uniform standards, and adopt modern technologies.

Azernews reports that this was stated today by the Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Shahin Bagirov, during his speech at the 10th meeting of customs service heads from member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

"The 10th meeting of the customs service heads from Turkic states is vital for facilitating trade, enhancing regional initiatives, and deepening economic integration. Coordinating customs procedures and optimizing transit routes unlock new opportunities for realizing the economic potential of Turkic states and accelerating regional development. One of the key regional projects is the simplified customs corridor, which is strategically important for expanding trade and strengthening economic ties," he said.

He emphasized that the project to simplify transit customs procedures along the Trans-Caspian East-West corridor, based on the "single window" principle proposed by the customs service, is a significant step forward.

"This project enables the movement of goods and vehicles along the corridor with a single declaration, electronic information exchange, and pre-submitted customs transit declarations as transit documents. We believe this will lead to more efficient and simplified trade processes, enhance regional development, and contribute to increased logistics potential."

Bagirov added that in modern times, automating customs services, implementing electronic document circulation systems, and using digital control mechanisms are key to speeding up border-crossing procedures, preventing illegal trade, and boosting trade process transparency. In this regard, electronic seals and GPS-based tracking systems are particularly important. "These technologies ensure the safety of cargo transportation and allow reliable and efficient tracking of transit processes. Real-time cargo tracking systems build trust among traders and prevent illegal interference," he said.