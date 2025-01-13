Azernews.Az

Monday January 13 2025

ASCO to auction 35 watercraft

13 January 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)
ASCO to auction 35 watercraft
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Water transport vehicles listed on the balance sheet of "Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping" Closed Joint Stock Company (JSC) are up for resale, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more