Wednesday January 8 2025

Nakhchivan expands export footprint to over 10 countries in 2024

8 January 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic achieved significant progress in exports in 2024, with locally produced goods being exported to more than 10 countries, according to Deputy Minister of Economy and Acting Minister Abbas Ismayilov, Azernews reports.

