Nakhchivan expands export footprint to over 10 countries in 2024
The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic achieved significant progress in exports in 2024, with locally produced goods being exported to more than 10 countries, according to Deputy Minister of Economy and Acting Minister Abbas Ismayilov, Azernews reports.
