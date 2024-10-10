Shusha hosts international forum on high-tech financial intelligence and cooperation among OTS [PHOTOS]

10 October 2024 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

An international forum on the application of high technologies for financial intelligence was held in Shusha, marking the 15th anniversary of the Financial Monitoring Service (MFS), Azernews reports.

The event gathered representatives from financial monitoring bodies of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member and observer countries. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the fight against financial crimes and terrorism financing.

Aydin Karimov, Azerbaijan's special representative in Shusha, highlighted the significance of holding the forum in the liberated city, underscoring its importance for Turkic states' partnerships. OTS official Omar Kocaman emphasized the deep historical ties between Turkic nations and the need to bolster financial intelligence cooperation.

The event also featured the presentation of a new Suspicious Transaction Monitoring System (SMS), developed by MFS, integrating advanced technologies and artificial intelligence for combating financial crimes. The forum concluded with the adoption of the "Shusha Initiative," aimed at fostering collaboration among Turkic states in the fight against the legalization of criminal property and the financing of terrorism.

