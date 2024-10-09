Azercell enhances “Tourist” tariff plans ahead of COP29

9 October 2024 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator makes mobile services more accessible and affordable for foreign visitors to Azerbaijan

Starting from October 8, 2024, Azercell enhances its prepaid “Tourist” tariff packages, offering a more user-friendly and cost-effective mobile experience for international visitors to Azerbaijan.

In response to the growing demand for mobile internet among tourists, Azercell has optimized its "Tourist" tariffs by merging the data allocated for social media with the general data allowance. This update effectively doubles the internet data available across the "Welcome," "Super," and "Max" tariffs.

As a result, subscribers of the "Welcome" tariff will receive 30 GB of data, "Super" tariff users will enjoy 60 GB, and those on the "Max" tariff will benefit from 120 GB of internet traffic.

Additionally, the validity period for "Tourist" numbers and packages has been extended from 15 days to 30 days, providing greater convenience and flexibility for visitors. Foreign residents holding temporary residence permits can either continue using the "Tourist" tariffs or switch to other plans by submitting the required documents after the initial 30-day period.

To subscribe to “Tourist” tariffs foreign citizens need to visit Azercell sales or service centers with a valid foreign passport.

For more detailed information on packages, please visit the official Azercell website.

These enhancements have been introduced in anticipation of the 29th Conference of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and other international events to be held in Baku.

---

