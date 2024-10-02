Azerbaijan delegation participates in UN Mayors Forum

2 October 2024 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani delegation participated in the UN Mayors Forum – Cities of the Future Summit held in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 30 – October 1, Azernews reports.

The head of the Bilasuvar District Executive Authority, Faiq Gurbatov, who attended the forum, held meetings with Tatiana Molcean, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Lidiya Grigorieva, Head of the Office of the Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva (UNOG), Galib Israfilov, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, and other officials.

Discussions at the summit focused on the future of cities across various sectors.

It was noted that the UN Mayors Forum was established on January 13, 2023, as a body of the Committee on Urban Development, Housing, and Land Management, under the decisions of the UNECE and its member states.

The main goal of the forum is to facilitate exchanges of ideas among mayors, share best practices, discuss common challenges related to urban development, sustainability, and governance, and contribute to the development of a networked and inclusive multilateral system at local, regional, and global levels.

