GCC businessmen set to operate in Alat Free Economic Zone

26 September 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Businessmen from the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will operate in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Sheikh Faisal Bin Abdullah Al-Rawas, Chairman of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FGCCC), made this statement to journalists, Azernews reports.

He noted that they visited Alat free Economic Zone and observed the opportunities available there: "We received positive reactions from businessmen in the GCC countries, and investments will be made soon. Azerbaijan is a very important country as a strategic logistics center. Its location at the intersection of many international corridors makes cooperation even more significant."

The GCC official pointed out that trade with Azerbaijan has more than doubled in the last two years, and this growth is expected to be sustainable.

According to him, companies in the food safety, logistics, and industrial sectors of the GCC countries are interested in investing in Azerbaijan.

