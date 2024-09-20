Consultative meeting on 'Eurasian Transport Route' Association starts in Baku

20 September 2024 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

A consultative meeting of the heads of railway administrations from various states regarding the establishment of the International Association for the "Eurasian Transport Route" has begun in Baku, Azernews reports.

The speakers include Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY); Zufar Narzullayev, Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways JSC; and Ufuk Yalchin, Chairman of the State Railways of Turkiye.

Additionally, Yan Bin, the head of the China Container Railway Transport Corporation; Sorbon Kulakhmadov, the First Deputy of the state enterprise "Tajikistan Railways"; Dostan Usubakunov, the Deputy General Director of "Kyrgyz Railway"; and Eniko Dyerfi, head of relations with Eurasia and Central Asia at "Austrian Federal Railways," will also speak.

At the meeting, the draft charter and founding protocol of the "Eurasian Transport Route" International Association will be discussed.

In the second half of the consultative meeting, speeches from ADY representatives addressing various issues are expected.

