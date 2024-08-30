Azercell introduces Kinon service

30 August 2024 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Enjoy over 240 channels free for 14 days

Azercell presents a new Kinon service, offering access to more than 240 local and international TV channels, along with a vast library of popular movies within a single app.

Subscribers can create up to five profiles and enjoy simultaneous streaming on three various devices under one subscription. The app is available for download on both Google Play and AppStore.

The service provides two subscription packages to cater to different viewing preferences.

Kinon+Amediateka: The package features high-quality live TV channels and the latest movies/series from top studios, including HBO, BBC, ABC Studios, Sony Pictures, and WarnerMedia. Users can activate the subscription by dialing the USSD code *800#YES. The package includes a 14-day trial period. Additionally, as part of the campaign, users will receive 5GB of free internet traffic exclusively for streaming TV channels. After the trial period, the monthly subscription fee will be 9 AZN.

Amediateka: The package offers access to new films and series from HBO, BBC, ABC Studios, Sony Pictures, and WarnerMedia studios in high quality. To subscribe, dial *890#YES for a monthly fee of 3.99 AZN.

Subscriptions can be canceled at any time.

It should be noted that Kinon is supported on all Android and iOS smartphones, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, tablets, and other devices. Support for LG Smart TV will be available soon.

For more information about the service, please visit Azercell or Kinon.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz